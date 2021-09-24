Sunny, nice weekend

The sunny, nice weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend and for the first half of next week. It will be sunny and warm this weekend with highs in the low 80s, but nice, low humidity. Night time temperatures will drop into the 50s this weekend. The sunny weather will continue next week. It will warm up and humidity will increase. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. A cold front will move through late Wednesday, but there will not be much moisture. We will see a few more clouds, but most spots will stay dry. Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week with highs in the 70s by Friday.

Tonight, clear and cooling down. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the low 80s.