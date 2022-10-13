MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures were perfect today. Perfect in the sense that they were nearly normal for this time of year. Not a lot of moisture will be around this evening and tonight even though a cold front will move through. All of the rain associated with the front moved through last night and early this morning. Observed rainfall totals were not enough to fix the deficit we have seen this month.

The National Weather Service uses three sites in our viewing area for record keeping and climatological data: North Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton. Last night, Florence (FLO) and Lumberton (LBT) received less than 0.25″ of rain, but more rain was observed in North Myrtle Beach (CRE) but it was still less than an inch.

For the month, CRE, FLO, and LBT are behind on rainfall totals by 1.89″, 1.56″, and 1.11″, respectively. For the year, North Myrtle Beach is the only city in the positive (more than normal rainfall totals have been observed). FLO and LBT are more than 4 inches behind year to date.

Rainfall is not coming around anytime soon. This weekend is going to be picture-perfect. For tonight, the winds will shift due to the front moving through and winds will be northerly therefore a cooldown is expected for tonight and tomorrow.

Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid-50s for the Pee Dee and upper-50s for the coast. This is normal for this time of year. Friday, temperatures will top out in the mid-70s widespread. The winds are forecasted to shift again Saturday morning and will become southwesterly, therefore a slight warm-up is expected.

Saturday will see temperatures in the upper-70s inland and mid-70s at the beaches. This trend will continue for Sunday when temperatures will be in the low-80s for the Pee Dee and border belt and upper-70s at the coast. Sunshine dominates all weekend.

An additional cold front is forecasted for Monday night and this will bring the coolest temperatures we have seen since April 20th. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for most of next week.