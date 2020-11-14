Sunny start to the weekend

Our weather is clearing just in time for the weekend. High pressure building in tonight will control our weather through tomorrow. Cooler, drier air will continue to move in tonight with low temperatures dipping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures close to normal in the 60s. Sunday will be warmer ahead of a cold front. There will be a slight chance for a shower, and the front will move through Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the 70s Sunday, then drop into the 60s Monday. Next week will be sunny. Temperatures will be near normal Monday and Tuesday, then drop Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler tonight. Lows 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 75-80.