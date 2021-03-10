Sunny & warm through Friday

The sunny, warm weather will continue. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight, and it will not be as cold as the past few nights. Sunshine returns tomorrow, and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. The sea breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s along the coast. Sunny, warm weather will continue Thursday and Friday. Some spots will be near 80 on Friday. A cold front will move through over the weekend. We will see a few more clouds around, but are not expecting any rain. Saturday will still be warm with highs in the 70s. Cooler weather move in for Sunday with highs in the 60s. A weak storm system will bring a chance for showers Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.