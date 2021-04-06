Sunny warm weather back again tomorrow

The sunny, warm weather will continue. High pressure centered offshore will not move much the next few days, keeping skies clear and temperatures above normal. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 50s, and highs tomorrow will be back into the low to mid 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. A storm system over the Midwest will push a few clouds our way on Thursday. That storm system will continue to increase our moisture through the weekend. This will lead to hit or miss thunderstorms Friday through the weekend. It will stay warm with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80. Rain chances will lower to start next week as it stays warm.
Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.
Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.