Sunny, warm weather continues Friday

The sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather into next week, bringing plenty of sunshine and warming weather. Tonight will be clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunny tomorrow with temperatures similar to what we saw today. The weekend will stay sunny with high temperatures away from the coast in the upper 80s Saturday, and low 90s Sunday. Humidity will increase next week, and it will get hotter. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s away from the coast Monday through Wednesday. The heat and humidity could lead to a small chance for a thunderstorm starting Tuesday.
Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.
Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.