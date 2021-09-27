Sunny, warm week ahead

Sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. The area of high pressure that has brought the nice weather recently will be centered offshore tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine, and it will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This sunny, warm weather will continue Wednesday. A weak cold front will move into the area late Wednesday, but this front will not have much moisture. It will stay mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, and there will not be much of a cool down. The front will push back northward as a warm front over the weekend, and there will be a slight chance for a shower either Saturday or Sunday. The chance for a shower or two will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches,

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.