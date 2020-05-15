Sunny, warm weekend

The sunny, warm weather we saw to end the week will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping it mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. An area of low pressure that could become a subtropical storm will develop near the Bahamas and move northeast, staying far offshore of the Grand Strand. Waves at the beaches will be a little larger, and rip currents will be strong this weekend. A cold front will move into the area late Monday with showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Cooler weather will move in Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s. The chance for showers will continue Tuesday through Thursday. Warmer, drier weather will return by the end of the week.
Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.