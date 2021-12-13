Sunny week ahead

Sunny, mild weather will continue through mid week. High pressure will control our weather this week, bringing plenty of sunshine. Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cool with low temperatures mostly in the 40s. Some patchy fog is possible tonight. Mostly sunny weather will continue tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. High pressure will slide offshore for the end of the week, allowing warmer weather to move into the Carolinas. Sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday. Highs will be close to 70 on Thursday, then in the low to mid 70s Friday. The warmer weather will continue Saturday, however there will be a few more clouds around ahead of a cold front. That front will move through early Sunday, bringing a chance for rain and cooler weather to end the weekend and start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool with patchy fog. Lows 34 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.