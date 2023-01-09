The sunny, seasonable weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s. High pressure will control our weather through mid week, bringing plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be close to normal on Tuesday in the 50s to near 60, then warm a bit through Thursday. Some spots could see 70 on Thursday. A cold front will move through early on Friday with a few showers. It will be colder with highs back to normal. The cool down will continue into the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend, but it will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.