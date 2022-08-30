Sunshine will return tomorrow and we will see nice weather through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. A cold front will push into the area tonight, and a stray shower is possible. This front will linger near the coast tomorrow, and it will be partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm along the coast tomorrow. Inland from the coast will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will lower a little tomorrow, and nice, sunny weather is on the way for Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny Friday as humidity starts to return. Warm, humid weather for the weekend with scattered late day storms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with lowering humidity. A stray shower is possible along the coast. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.