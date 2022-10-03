Sunshine is returning, and that will warm us up. A storm system off of Virginia will push dry air southward over the Carolinas tonight, breaking up the cloud cover. That storm system will stay stalled off of Virginia tomorrow, and we will have a cool north wind, but we will see sunshine and that will warm us into the low 70s. High pressure will build in for the second half of the week with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Wednesday, then close to 80 Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday, but since the air will be dry, we will only see a few cloudy and no rain. Cooler weather returns for the weekend with highs in the low 70s and lots of sunshine.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.