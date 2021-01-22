Sunshine returns for the weekend, but Saturday will get cold with freezing temps

Clouds moving away tonight will leave us with sunshine for the weekend. High pressure will move in for the weekend with drier, cooler weather.

It will be mainly clear and cold tonight with lows in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s.

Tomorrow night will be cold with temperatures below freezing, and many places in the 20s.

The sunny, cool weather will continue into Sunday with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

A storm system moving by to our west will bring a few showers Monday and Tuesday, but also a big warm up with highs in the 60s and 70s. Another storm system Wednesday into Thursday will bring back the cold weather and a chance for more rain.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 33 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.