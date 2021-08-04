Sunshine returns Thursday

Sunshine returns tomorrow with rain chances going back up on Friday. The front that brought all the rain yesterday pushed offshore last night. It will stay offshore through tomorrow, keeping most of the rain offshore. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Sunshine tomorrow will warm us into the mid 80s. The front will push back toward the coast on Friday, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms will back up. The higher rain chance will continue through Saturday. On Sunday, high pressure will strengthen across the Carolinas, finally washing out the front. There will still be the chance for scattered thunderstorms, but more sunshine will warm some spots to near 90. Typical summertime weather returns next week with temperatures back in the 90s, and hit or miss storms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 65 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.