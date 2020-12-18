Sunshine returns tomorrow

The cool weather will continue into the weekend. The clouds that have been around all day will continue tonight. It will be cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. The clouds will clear early tomorrow morning, and we will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Saturday. It will stay cool with high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will fall below freezing tomorrow night with many areas in the 20s. A storm system will bring a chance for rain Sunday and Monday. Warmer weather will move in for next week with high temperatures in the 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 32 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.