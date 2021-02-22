Sunshine returns tomorrow

Skies will clear tonight, leading to sunshine through the middle of the week. A weak cold front pushing through with some light rain will push offshore tonight. It will cool down into the 40s tonight, but warm back up again tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will bring sunny warm weather into Thursday. A cold front will move through Thursday with a few clouds and cooler weather moving in late in the day. It will be cloudy and cool Friday. A storm system will bring some rain Friday into Saturday. We will warm back into the 60s for the weekend and into next week. A chance for scattered showers will continue Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, clearing and cool. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.