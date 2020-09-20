Sunshine to start off the week

We’re going to see more sunshine to start off your week.

Looking forward to the week ahead high pressure will continue to stay camped out over the region helping to keep the sunshine and cooler temperatures around through the end of the week. Next weekend highs will creep back up towards normal but humidity will stay low and sunshine will also stick around with just a small chance for showers on Sunday

Tonight, clear, cool and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny, cool and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.