Sunshine to start your Sunday

Clouds moving in tonight will bring showers late tomorrow. A quick moving storm system will move through the Carolinas tomorrow night. Ahead of this system, we will warm up a little. With clouds arriving tonight, it will not be as cold as it has been the past couple of nights. No frost or freezes tonight with low temperatures mostly in the 40s. Partly sunny and warmer tomorrow. A few showers are possible late in the day, but most of the rain will occur tomorrow night. A few gusty thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow night. This storm will move away quickly early Saturday. There will be a slight chance for a shower early in the morning, then it will clear for the weekend. Temperatures will be a little below normal with highs near 60 this weekend. Another cold front will move through Monday with a slight chance for a shower, then even cooler weather for Tuesday. We should warm up by the end of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.