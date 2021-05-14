Sunshine will continue through the weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year before her election to Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene searched for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at her Capitol office, taunting the New York Democrat to "get rid of your diaper" and "talk to the American citizens," as shown in video unearthed Friday by CNN.

"I am an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect from me through the IRS," Greene says through the mail slot of a locked door. "I am a woman. I am a female business owner and I'm proud to be an American woman. And I do not support your socialist policies."