GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a 2-year-old was hurt Sunday evening after a hit-and-run near Georgetown, authorities said.

It happened at about 7 p.m. on Harmony Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The child was flown by helicopter to the Medical University of South Carolina, but no information about their injuries was immediately available.

Deputies said Florenteno Cruz, 42, drove off after hitting the child but was caught in the Harmony Hills neighborhood and turned over to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Cruz remained in the Georgetown County Detention Center Monday morning on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to online jail records.