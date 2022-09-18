GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a 35-year-old Conway man was shot to death at a nightclub in Georgetown County, authorities said.

According to Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Enis Jenerette was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Bouie Way, off Old Pee Dee Road.

An autopsy is planned on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Caroline.

The name of the suspect has not been released. No additional information was immediately available.

