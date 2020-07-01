Suspect wanted for armed robbery arrested in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted for armed robbery was arrested Tuesday by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, according to jail records.

Malick Davis, 21, was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Old Pee Dee Road on April 9.

The victim said Davis and a second suspect threatened him with firearms and stole his money, cell phone, jewelry, shirt and shoes, according to deputies.

Davis is charged with armed robbery and is in the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.