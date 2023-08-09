GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police arrested a teenager Wednesday morning after shots were fired near Georgetown middle and high schools.

Police said officers were dispatched at about 8 a.m. to 13 Falcon Court in reference to a shots-fired call and found a 17-year-old boy who had allegedly fired a handgun. He was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered.

The boy will be charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no threats are active to any of the schools at this time.