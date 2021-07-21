Temperatures returning to normal

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) -- Two Florida men were arrested Tuesday with more than $100,000 worth of cocaine along I-95 in Robeson County, according to the sheriff's office.

Christian S. Hernandez, 42, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Josua V. Morales, 42, of Tampa, Florida, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, two counts of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies. Hernandez was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.