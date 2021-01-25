Temps rise tonight and we will be in the 70s tomorrow

A big warm-up coming for tomorrow, then a big cool down for Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise tonight as a warm front moves through. It will be mostly cloudy with dense fog possible, especially near the coast. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but much warmer with high temperatures in the 70s. A few showers will be scattered around tomorrow, but most of the time will be dry.

A storm system will bring rain and cooler weather on Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the 50s and low 60s. We will clear out on Thursday, but it will stay cool into the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s and nighttime lows below freezing. Our next rain chance will come in on Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with areas of fog. Lows 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 76 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.