Winds will increase tonight with a few showers developing tomorrow. Hurricane Ian will weaken tonight as it moves across Florida. We will see the worst of the storm in the Carolinas on Friday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and windy tomorrow with a few showers late in the day. Rain will pick up tomorrow night with heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday. Ian will move by to our west on Friday and Friday night as a tropical storm. Winds will gust past 50mph, and 3-6 inches of rain is expected. The storm will weaken and move away with improving weather on Saturday. Scattered showers will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, windy and cool. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with a few showers late. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday, heavy rain and gusty wind. Highs 70-75.