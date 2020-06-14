Three false loggerhead crawls Saturday night on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – There were three false loggerhead turtle crawls Saturday night on Pawleys Island, the town’s police department said online, citing SCUTE.

Pawleys Island PD said SCUTE – South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts – is reporting the three false crawls.

SCUTE reports there were 3 false loggerhead turtle crawls last night on PI. False crawls are when a momma turtle goes to lay her eggs but is spooked by something… Often lights from a house, flashlight or onlookers. Please keep the lights out beach side & give them space. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) June 14, 2020

False crawls happen when a female turtle comes out of the water to nest, but doesn’t like the conditions, is startled off by something or meets an obstacle. She then returns to the water without laying eggs.

The reason is often lights from a house, a flashlight or onlookers, Pawleys Island PD says. The department said it’s important for people to keep their distance.

Latest Headlines