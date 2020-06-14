Three false loggerhead crawls Saturday night on Pawleys Island

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – There were three false loggerhead turtle crawls Saturday night on Pawleys Island, the town’s police department said online, citing SCUTE.

Pawleys Island PD said SCUTE – South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts – is reporting the three false crawls.

False crawls happen when a female turtle comes out of the water to nest, but doesn’t like the conditions, is startled off by something or meets an obstacle. She then returns to the water without laying eggs.

The reason is often lights from a house, a flashlight or onlookers, Pawleys Island PD says. The department said it’s important for people to keep their distance.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories