The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow as a weak cold front pushes into the area. We will warm into the mid 80s tomorrow, then it will be slightly cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Some slightly drier air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday. There will still be a chance for thunderstorms, but they will be more hit or miss. A storm system will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Some of this rain may linger into Saturday before we dry out and warm up on Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s.