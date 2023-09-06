MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — The Tidelands Health Foundation will bring its annual “In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk” to Murrells Inet this October.

For 18 years, the foundation has seen hundreds of participants walk the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk to celebrate survivors and raise money for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many people wearing their pink t-shirts, celebrating breast cancer survivors, offering hope and raising money for breast cancer screening,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation. “It truly is a special day.”

The event is the main fundraiser for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other breast health services to those in need. According to Tidelands Health, the annual event has attracted as many as 1,200 participants in past years.

Registration for the walk opened Wednesday at tidelandshealth.org/breastcancerwalk. All participants will receive an In the Pink t-shirt, which they are encouraged to wear to the Oct. 7 event.

Music and vendors will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 outside the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network in Murrells Inlet. There will be a survivor’s ceremony at 10 a.m. with remarks from breast surgeons Dr. Craig Brackett and Dr. Angela Mislowsky.

For more information on the In the Pink Walk visit tidelandshealth.org/breastcancerwalk.