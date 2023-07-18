MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Opioid settlement funds will be used to expand recovery and prevention programs at Tidelands Health.

Horry County leads South Carolina in overdose deaths, topping the list with 272 of 2,168 deaths in 2021. Georgetown County had 38.

“We see this impact so many lives, as acute care hospitals, as emergency departments, we are a critical access point for the people to come to,” said Monica Grey, the Vice President of Care Continuum and Digital Health at Tidelands Health. “Sometimes, it’s not necessarily related to their opioid use, but we can identify that as we talk to them.”

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet recently received nearly $300,000 to expand its peer recovery program.

“We’ve seen such tremendous success with these peer recovery coaches,” Grey said.

The grant will help expand the program by hiring five additional certified peer recovery coaches, which will allow the service to be offered around the clock in both hospital emergency departments.

In addition, screening of patients will expand to include those 13-and-up.

Funding will also go towards emergency services for Georgetown County. Officials said first responders are responding to multiple opioid-related calls a day.

“Our approach is going to take the other angle of kind of a whole community approach and look at ways that we can enhance our first responder capabilities,” said Brandon Ellis, the director of emergency services for Georgetown County. “Not just from a clinician level, but also from a mental health perspective for our responders.”

The grant will also be used to create a scholarship program to assist patients with costs for housing or transportation to treatment.