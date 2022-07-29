MURRELLS INLET S.C. (WBTW) — Some patients at Tidelands Health are walking their way to back better health with the hospital’s new unique prescription.

The hospital is offering qualifying patients a walking program prescription redeemable for a free, 30-day pass to Brookgreen Gardens.

Tidelands Health family practice doctors are hoping patients take a step in the right direction with their health by walking 30 minutes a day.

Tidelands Health family practice physician Dr. James Turek said roughly 40 to 50 patients have been prescribed the walking prescription so far.

“We rather write a prescription for walking, than a prescription for blood pressure or heart disease because if you can do it naturally you’re just going to reap so many benefits from heart health, breathing, even mental health,” Turek said.

To be eligible for the prescription, an individual must be a Tidelands Health patient, 40 or older, not physically active and have one or more cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension or diabetes.

“We have to make sure they’re healthy enough to even do the walking and then will evaluate them and write the prescription for them and certainly after 30 days if they feel like they want to continue that Brookgreen has offered to offer them a discounted membership,” Turek said.

Once a patient has their prescription, they will bring it to Brookgreen Gardens where they will receive a free 30-day pass and a map of trails to walk.

“You can do the main sculpture garden if you really want to just enjoy walking through art and nature and the flowers,” said Lauren Joseph, Brookgreen Gardens’ marketing director. “There’s the trail behind the garden wall, which takes you back along the river into our labyrinth. You can do a zoo walk. There’s a great trail through the zoo that is about a 20-minute walk.”

Those interested in this prescription can make an appointment at a Tidelands Health Family Medicine location to see if they are eligible.