MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A walk among Brookgreen Gardens’ is good for the heart and soul — and doctors agree.

Tidelands Health providers announced Thursday that it is partnering with the nonprofit for the “A Walk in the Garden” program, where doctors can write a “prescription” for a free, 30-day pass.

“I tell patients who need to jumpstart their physical activity about the health and wellness benefits of walking every day, but to hand them a prescription to walk at beautiful Brookgreen Gardens offers a remarkable incentive to help get them moving,” James Turek, a family medicine physician at Tidelands Health, said in the announcement. “It truly can be the best medicine for eligible patients – a regular walking routine can do wonders for their overall health. I’d much rather write a prescription for walking than have to prescribe medications for the conditions that walking could help prevent.”

Eligible patients must be at least 40 years old, physically inactive and have at least one cardiovascular risk factor, like hypertension or diabetes.

The gardens boast walking paths that range from less than a mile to 2.2 miles. Patients can buy a discounted annual pass once the 30-day period ends.

“We’re eager to help Tidelands Health patients ‘fill’ their walking prescription and take a huge step forward in their health and wellness journey,” Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens, said in the announcement. “We are proud to partner with Tidelands Health to provide this unique and innovative program for patients who need to increase their physical activity. Studies show that in addition to the physical benefits of exercise, there are tremendous psychological benefits in the beauty of art and nature. We hope to become an integral part of people’s overall wellness routines.”