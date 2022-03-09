MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. News & World Report rates Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital as a ‘High Performing’ hospital for 2021-2022.

The Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital was rated “High Performing” through its chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney failure, and knee replacement for the past year.

Officials say that the “high performing” rating is the highest that U.S. News awards for those kinds of medical procedures and conditions.

“These impressive ratings are a testament to the high-quality care our team provides patients every day,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health.

U.S. News reviews over 4,750 medical centers across the country in 17 procedures and conditions, Tidelands said.

The rating recognizes the level of care provided was notably higher better than the national average and is awarded to fewer than a third of all hospitals.

“These impressive ratings are a testament to the high-quality care our team provides patients every day,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health.

Tidelands officials say the annual ratings are used to help patients and doctors make informed decisions about where to get care for certain conditions and procedures.