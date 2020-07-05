Tracking tropical activity this week

Overnight tonight we’ll see a few scattered showers pop up to the north and south of our area as we see more moisture move in from the south.

Monday a stationary front will set up across our region leading to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase for the middle of this week as a potential tropical system moves along the coast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday will lower our high temperatures to the 80s to near 90, but it will stay humid.

Tonight, spotty clouds with scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Monday, scattered showers and slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.