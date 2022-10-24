GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer overturned early Monday morning, blocking a section of Saint Delights Road, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS.

No one was hurt in the crash, which happened at about 6 a.m. in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road. Saint Delight Road was closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews worked to upright the truck.

No information about what the truck was hauling was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

