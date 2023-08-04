MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Midway Fire Rescue responded Friday morning after a truck overturned on Highway 17 North at the split in Murrells Inlet.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area while crews work at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.