GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A logging truck was struck by a train Wednesday morning in Georgetown.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department told WCBD that the truck was stopped on train tracks at a traffic light near the intersection of Fraser Street and Front Street when it was hit by the train.

Police said the truck driver could not pull forward due to surrounding traffic. The train was unable to stop.

The driver of that logging truck had to be removed from the truck.

Police said the truck lost its entire load of logs, which spilled out into the roadway. The area will be closed to traffic for about two to three hours while crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route. This is a developing story, count on us for updates.