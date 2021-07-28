Triple digits possible Friday

The week will end with the hottest weather we have seen so far this summer. Lingering showers will diminish this evening, and it will dry out tonight as high pressure builds in. This area of high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and temperatures will soar. High temperatures will heat into the mid to upper 90s inland, and near 90 along the coast. This hot weather will continue Friday with some spots away from the coast near 100. It should heat into the mid 90s along the coast. A cold front will move into the area Friday night with scattered thunderstorms. This chance for storms will continue Saturday, and while it will be hot, it won’t be as hot as Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The front will linger in the area Sunday with scattered storms and temperatures back to normal. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and stall through mid week. This will bring a high chance for rain next week, and will keep temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 100 inland, 94 beaches.