Tropical Depression Bertha moving away

The heaviest rain will move away as Tropical Storm Bertha weakens and pushes north. Scattered showers and downpours will continue tonight, and there is still a potential for flash flooding. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy rain is still possible, but will not be as widespread as it was on Wednesday. The chance for thunderstorms will continue Friday and into the weekend. A slow moving cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms Saturday, and a few lingering showers on Sunday. Drier weather will move in to start next week with lower humidity and a few rain free days.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.