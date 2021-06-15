Tuesday storms have cleared out!

What a stormy afternoon we had today, especially for the beaches! Luckily our cold front keeps pressing on, and most convective potential has already dissipated. Partly clear skies will be following up for most during the overnight period, with lows falling back to the upper and mid 60s.

Other than limited stray showers here and there on Wednesday, the region will dry out, with plentiful sunshine expected for Thursday through Saturday. Isolated storm chances will have the potential to return for Sunday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Good deal of sun with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.