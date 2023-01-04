MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular ice cream shop in Georgetown County is searching for a new home along the Inlet.

Twisters Soft Serve has served the Murrells Inlet community for 13 years, but the business did not get its ground lease renewed for 2023, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

The ice cream shop plans to open soon but is currently in the process of securing a new location in the Murrells Inlet area.

“We feel we are part of the Inlet and would love to continue serving the public in this location,” the post reads.

The shop showed great appreciation for its supporters, both locals and those who visit while on vacation.

“You made us who we are, and your support has made us one of the top Ice Cream destinations in the State of South Carolina,” Twisters said in the post.