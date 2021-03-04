Two charged in murder, robbery of Georgetown County man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with the murder and robbery of a Georgetown County man, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Dylan Leday, 24, of Andrews, and Phillip Thomas Powers, 49, of Georgetown, were arrested and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, and grand larceny, deputies said.

Leday and Powers allegedly broke into a home Feb. 10 on Gapway Road near Andrews, according to deputies. Both suspects allegedly then killed William Butler, Jr., and stole multiple guns, jewelry, a vehicle, and other items.

The stolen car was later find in the Big Dam Swamp area burned to the frame.

Deputies said family members came home from church to find the house broken into and Butler killed.

“Our investigative and forensics units have worked tirelessly for the Butler family in the hopes of solving the senseless murder of William Butler,” Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “Their efforts have paid off in seeking justice for those affected and to those responsible for taking an innocent life.”

Both suspects are held in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.