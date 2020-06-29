Two firefighters injured after fire at dental office in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, S.C. (WBTW) — Two firefighters were injured when crews responded to a fire at a dental office at 14559 Ocean Hwy in Litchfield Monday evening.

The call came in at 4:38 p.m. for an alarm activation, according to Midway Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Nugent. Crews got to the building within a couple of minutes and upgraded the call to a structure fire, Nugent said.

According to Nugent, when firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of the back of the building.

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital for heat-related injuries, Nugent said. One firefighter was from Midway Fire Rescue and the other was from Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire. Both firefighters are expected to be okay.

Nugent said everyone from the dental office had gone home for the day so no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Midway Fire Rescue, Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire, Georgetown City Fire, and Georgetown County Fire all responded to the call, according to Nugent.

The incident is under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

