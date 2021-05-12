Two Georgetown County men arrested on 18 theft, drug charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Georgetown County men were arrested on more than a dozen theft and drug charges, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Dillon Scott Robinson, 24, of Surfside Beach, and Matthew Gregory Seidel, 30, of Murrells Inlet, were charged, deputies said.

Robinson is charged with four counts of breaking and entering auto, one count of petit larceny, and one count of third-degree burglary.

He was arrested Monday at an apartment on Blue Stem Drive in Pawleys Island, deputies said. Deputies recovered 56 golf clubs and five golf bags at the apartment and 22 golf clubs and a range finder at a retail outlet.

Seidel is charged with four counts of breaking and entering auto, one count of petit larceny enhanced, three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, III drugs, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, deputies said.

Seidel was arrested Tuesday. Deputies found power tools and firearm accessories that were reported stolen, personal identification of the victims, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and a digital scale at his home.

Both Robinson and Seidel were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings, according to deputies.