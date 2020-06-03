Two men facing charges after deputies recover drugs at separate traffic stops

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing drug charges after deputies recovered drugs during two separate traffic stops in Pawleys Island Monday.

Monday evening, Drug Enforcement Unit agents stopped a North Carolina-registered vehicle on Ocean Highway, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Delano Montez McDowell Jr., 29, of Atlanta, was arrested with a significant amount of methamphetamine after agents smelled and saw marijuana in the car, deputies said.

Agents recovered around 659 grams of methamphetamine, pressed into more than 2,100 pills packaged to be sold, along with 50 grams of marijuana, also packaged to be sold, deputies said.

McDowell is charged with trafficking methamphetamine in excess of 400 grams and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

At the same location, deputies stopped a rental vehicle registered to Florida. A “substantial quantity” of marijuana was recovered, deputies said.

Jason A. Wade, 26, of Georgetown, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The investigation is still ongoing.