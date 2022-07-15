MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies were around for a large majority of the day and only dealt with rain this morning. A low-pressure system located to the north will still keep the possibility of a stray shower around, but mainly partly cloudy skies for tonight. Low temperatures for tonight will be near 70 degrees for the Pee Dee and mid-70s inland.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly below normal. The mid-80s for the Grand Strand are forecasted for tomorrow and the upper-80s inland. Not a whole lot of rain in the forecast for tomorrow, but during the midafternoon a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out as the sea breeze front moves inland. Temperatures will be the same for Sunday as well.

Sunday has a slightly higher chance for rain, but it will only take up a small portion of the afternoon. Temperatures will return to normal on Monday and by midweek temperatures will be heating up once again. Tuesday through Thursday is forecasted to have all cities in the 90s. Low-90s for the beaches and mid-90s inland. The humidity is not going to falter either, it will still be very muggy conditions.