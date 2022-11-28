MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As high pressure moves overhead from the southwest tonight the winds will shift from westerly to northerly; therefore, anticipate cooler temperatures tonight.

Skies will be clear and temperatures will fall quickly. The Pee Dee will bottom out in the mid-40s and the coast will remain in the upper-40s.

Tuesday will be very similar to what was seen today. Temperatures will again be in the mid to upper-60s with sunshine dominating throughout the day.

Tuesday evening could see some light showers along the coast, but more scattered showers are expected on Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Wednesday with the low-70s returning, but a cold front is approaching the area. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday morning through the midafternoon. There will be some dry hours later in the day. The front moves through Wednesday night and a couple more showers may appear after sunset.

This front will drastically change temperatures on Thursday where high temperatures will only be in the mid-50s, but at least it will be sunny.