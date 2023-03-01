GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Tuesday evening when a vehicle was hit by gunfire in Georgetown County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to the Williams Hill area east of Hemingway to investigate a report of shots being fired, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver’s office.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

