Bitter cold weather has arrived and will persist through the weekend. Arctic high pressure building in will keep it windy and cold tonight with clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Tomorrow will be sunny, but will stay windy and cold. High temperatures will struggle to make it into the 30s. Temperatures will drop back into the teens tomorrow night, and it will stay cold on Sunday. Christmas will be sunny with highs in the 30s and low 40s, but it will not be as windy. High pressure will control our weather through next week, bringing plenty of sunshine. This will lead to a warming trend with highs in the 40s Monday, 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and 60s Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, clear, windy and bitter cold. Lows 13 inland, 18 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and very cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cold. Highs 38 inland, 42 beaches.