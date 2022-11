MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 viewer Austin Bond spotted an alligator crossing Alligator Alley at a local state park.

It happened on Monday at Huntington Beach State Park, located in Murrells Inlet.

Park visitors can enjoy their own stroll across Alligator Alley from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the HBSP website.

The video can also be viewed on Facebook.